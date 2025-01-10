RuPaul paid a touching tribute to The Vivienne at the opening of DragCon UK 2025.

The 61-year-old TV star opened the annual convention at the ExCel in London on Friday (10.01.25) and took a moment to remembered the former 'Drag Race UK' winner - who passed away in early January at the age of 32.

RuPaul described The Vivienne as someone who just wanted others to "live your lives and to be free and to have a lot of fun".

Speaking live on stage at the event attended by BANG Showbiz, he said: "We want to focus on love, and we're gonna remember our dear The Vivienne with love and light because that's what she was all about.

"She would love for you to live your lives and to be free and to have a lot of fun, and to spread it around. Isn't that right?"

The Vivienne's real name was James Lee Williams and after being appointed as the UK drag ambassador in 2015 for 'RuPaul's Drag Race', they - as their alter ego - won the inaugural UK version of the competition series when it launched on BBC Three in 2019.

No cause of death has been announced as yet for the former 'Dancing on Ice' star - who had carved out a career in musical theatre after their 'Drag Race UK' victory and had performed in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' just days before passing away.

Police have confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death.

Announcing the tragic death, a spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"No further information will be given at present."

The spokesperson also asked that James' family be given "privacy" at this sad time.

They said: "We will not be releasing any further details.

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."