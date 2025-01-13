The Vivienne's family were left "completely overwhelmed" as a vigil took place in memory of the late drag performer in their hometown of Liverpool.

The Vivienne remembered at vigil as Liverpool turns green in their honour

The first winner of the UK version of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' - whose real name was James Lee Williams - passed away on January 5 at the age of 32, and fans of the Liverpudlian star turned out in the masses at St George's Hall to pay their respects over the weekend.

Landmarks in the city were lit green in ode to The Vivienne playing The Wicked Witch of the West in a UK production of 'The Wizard of Oz' last year and balloons were released into the sky.

The family's friend, Bobby Musker, read out a statement on their behalf, which read: "As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne...

"From an early age it was evident he was destined for the stage... he was determined to pave his own way in this world."

They continued: "The road was not easy but the dream never, ever changed and James would always tell us that they would make it happen and they did."

They concluded: "We will miss you for an eternity and for an eternity we will all love you."

Tributes have poured in for The Vivienne, with RuPaul opening DragCon UK 2025 last week by honouring them.

The 61-year-old TV star kicked off the annual convention at the ExCel in London on Friday (10.01.25) and took a moment to remember the former winner of the BBC show.

RuPaul described The Vivienne as someone who just wanted others to "live your lives and to be free and to have a lot of fun".

Speaking live on stage at the event attended by BANG Showbiz, he said: "We want to focus on love, and we're gonna remember our dear The Vivienne with love and light because that's what she was all about.

"She would love for you to live your lives and to be free and to have a lot of fun, and to spread it around. Isn't that right?"

At this time, a cause of death has yet to be announced for the former 'Dancing on Ice' star - who had carved out a career in musical theatre after their 'Drag Race UK' victory and had performed in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' just days before passing away.

However, Police confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death.

Announcing the tragic death, a spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"No further information will be given at present."

The spokesperson also asked that James' family be given "privacy" at this sad time.

They said: "We will not be releasing any further details.

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."