RuPaul is reportedly "seriously considering" quitting the UK version of 'Drag Race' following the death of The Vivienne.

RuPaul is reportedly 'seriously considering' quitting the UK version of Drag Race following the death of The Vivienne

The 64-year-old drag queen is the face of the global competition franchise but following the death of former UK winner James Lee Williams - who passed away in early January at the age of 32 - it is said that he has been left so "devastated" that he is considering his future on the BBC series.

A source told The Daily Mirror: "This has come like a bolt out of the blue for Ru. The Vivienne was one of his brightest stars and everyone knows what a soft spot he had for them. He has been left absolutely devastated by their passing and is now weighing up his own future.

"Ru is now seriously considering standing down from hosting the UK franchise, which will always be associated with The Viv."

Following the news that James had passed away, Ru took to social media to remember is "incredibly talented" friend.

He wrote on Instagram: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being."

No cause of death has been announced as yet for the former 'Dancing on Ice' star - who had carved out a career in musical theatre after his victory on television and had performed in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' just days before his passing - but police confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

"No further information will be given at present, and the spokesperson asked that James' family be given "privacy" at this sad time.

"We will not be releasing any further details.

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."