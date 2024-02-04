Jacob Elordi has allegedly assaulted a reporter known for his social media stunts.

The Australian-born ‘Saltburn’ actor, 26, is said to have been involved in an altercation outside a hotel in Sydney on Saturday (03.02.24), after he returned to his homeland having receiving a nomination for the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast.

According to Australia’s Sunday Telegraph, Jacob was at the Clovelly Hotel in the Sydney suburbs when a bust-up happened with KIIS FM’s Joshua Fox, 32.

Jacob was reportedly approached by the host who started to quiz the actor, leaving him apparently “frustrated”, the newspaper said.

A NSW Police spokesperson told news.com.au a man was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

They said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

The spokesperson added inquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.

Presenter Joshua is known for his coverage of crashing ‘Married at First Sight’ weddings and posting them on his Instagram account ‘MAFS Funny’.

Jacob has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the popular Netflix film ‘Saltburn’ at the upcoming Gold Coast AACTAs, in which he starred alongside 31-year-old Barry Keoghan.