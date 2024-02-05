Jacob Elordi is being accused of pushing an influencer against a wall and grabbing his throat.

Jacob Elordi is being accused of pushing an influencer against a wall and grabbing his throat

The ‘Saltburn’ actor, 26, allegedly grabbed KIIS FM’s Joshua Fox, 32 – who is renowned for posting videos of him crashing ‘Married at First Sight’ weddings on Instagram – after he apparently asked him to give out a sample of his bathwater.

Their alleged bust-up is said to have happened outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in Jacob’s native Australia around 3.30pm on Saturday (03.02.24) after the actor travelled back to his homeland following a nomination for the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast.

New South Wales Police said an investigation had been launched after a 32-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old, and Joshua has now broken his silence on the alleged incident.

He told ‘The Kyle And Jackie O Show’ on Monday (05.02.24) ‘Priscilla’ actor Jacob grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall, adding he

“got up in his face” and “backed him against a wall” as two of Jacob’s friends allegedly surrounded him on either side.

He said: “I was feeling quite intimidated that and I’m thinking something’s gonna happen here because I can’t move. They’re all surrounding me against this wall.”

Accusing Jacob of then asking him to delete footage of their alleged row – including a record of it from his deleted files – Joshua went on: “I’m thinking if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened.”

He said Jacob was “acting aggressively” and said he was left feeling “intimidated” – and then said the actor “flipped”, shoved him against a wall and grabbed his throat.

Joshua added one of Jacob’s friends pulled him away, but said one of the actor’s pals then approached him.

He said: “(Jacob’s friend told me), ‘Make sure that video goes nowhere. make sure you tell no one about this.’

Audio of the incident was played on the Monday show that showed Joshua had approached Jacob with an empty jar and asked the actor if he could fill it with his bathwater so he could “send it to the studio” for host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

The stunt was a reference to a now-infamous bath scene in Jacob’s Netflix film ‘Saltburn’.

Jacob is heard on the audio saying: “You’re kidding,” before asking: “Are you filming?” and saying: “Can you not man, please?”

A NSW Police spokesperson said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

The spokesperson added inquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.