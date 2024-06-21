Jane Fonda has been left "heartbroken" by the death of the “brilliant” and “complex” Donald Sutherland.

Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 88

The veteran actor passed away on Thursday (20.06.24) aged 88 following a long illness and his 'Klute' co-star - who he dated around the time of making the 1971 movie - has reflected on the "adventures" they enjoyed together.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the set of the movie: "I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died. He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together.

"In this photo we are on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula.

"Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971.

"I am heartbroken."

Dame Helen Mirren praised Donald - who she worked with on 2017's 'The Leisure Seeker' - as "one of the smartest actors" she'd ever shared the screen with.

She told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects.

"He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor.

"This all made him into the legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world.”

Michael Douglas also paid tribute to Donald, who he worked with on 1994's 'Disclosure'.

Sharing a photo of them in the mystery thriller, he wrote on Instagram: “What a lovely, talented, and curious man. RIP Donald Sutherland.”

Will Smith shared some photos from him and Donald working on their 1993 movie 'Six Degrees of Separation'.

He simply captioned the post on Instagram: “Rest in Peace, Donald."

The 'Hunger Games' star won numerous accolades during his career, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. However, he is widely regarded as one of the best actors never to have been nominated for an Oscar.

Donald is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, as well as his sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, and his daughter Rachel.