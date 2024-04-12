Jon Bon Jovi has reassured fans he is still "more than capable" of singing.

Jon Bon Jovi is on the road to recovery

The 62-year-old rocker underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022 and though he is "well into the recovery", he isn't quite ready to get back out on stage yet, though he's confident he will be eventually.

Speaking at a screening of the 'Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' docuseries in Santa Monica on Wednesday (10.04.24), he said:

“What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn't sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road.

“I'm well into the recovery [now]. I'm more than capable of singing. It's just that for me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we're going to go and do any shows.”

But the Bon Jovi frontman admitted every day has been a "struggle".

He added: “So I'm well back on the road to recovery, not a day of its easy. Every day is a struggle, but I'm more than capable of doing it again."

The 'Always' rocker also discussed how hard he'd worked on his latest album 'Forever', which is due for release in June.

He said: “It's not easy. It's difficult. The old adage with me in the heyday is, and the singer went home, that was the end of every story and the singer went home.

“Like I said, it's my 18th album and we worked as harder or harder on this album as I did on 'Slippery When Wet', in fact, harder because we're not as naive as we were in 1986.

“But I do think sometimes about the athlete who eventually has to come to terms with a next chapter in their life.

“And I won't ever have to face that next chapter. Now granted, if I can or can't tour, which just to be clear with everybody and all of your cell phones, this will be all over social media tomorrow.”

Jon previously admitted he couldn't understand why his "craft was being taken away" from him when he had problems wih his voice.

He told People magazine in February: "I pride myself on having been a true vocalist.

"I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing.

"So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this."