Jon M. Chu is looking forward to the Britney Spears biopic

The 'Wicked' director is set to adapt the pop superstar's 2022 memoir 'The Woman In Me' for the screen and while he remained coy about exact details, admitted that there is "huge potential" in the story.

Asked if Britney had been spoken to, Jon told E! News: "Yes. I'm very excited about it. I think there's huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves. But I'll say it, I'll leave it at that."

The 'Toxic' hitmaker, 42, shot to fame as a teenager in the late 1990s and went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time but endured a number of personal struggles and was put into a conservatorship in 2007 which gave her immediate family control over her multi-million dollar fortune, her career and other aspects of her life.

The arrangement was reversed in November 2021, and Britney - who has sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - has remained somewhat estranged from her family ever since.

Little is known about the upcoming project - which was announced after Universal Pictures acquired the rights to Britney's book shortly after its publication - but in September, the pop star claimed that the film would be a "fictional musical" rather than a film based on her life, although this has not been confirmed.

It was recently revealed that the biopic could potentially be filmed in the house where Britney grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana. before she began a career in entertainment.

The homeowner – who put the property on the market last year for $1.2 million – is also “willing to move out of the home for however long it takes to film” but expects to be financially compensated.

The home is 2,999 square feet and features a basement dance studio along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The ‘...Baby One More Time’ hitmaker is undoubtedly the most famous former resident of the small town, which currently has a population of just over 2,000.