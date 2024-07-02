Joseph Quinn is glad Taylor Swift was so "good-humoured" about the "stupid" moment they first met.

Joseph Quinn was embarrassed after meeting Taylor Swift

The 'Stranger Things' actor - who played Eddie Munson in Netflix's hit sci-fi series - has recalled meeting the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker for the first time, and he was mortified over the embarrassing exchange.

Appearing on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: "I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny.

"She said something nice about like the show [Stranger Things], and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift. I mean it as a compliment.'"

Podcast host Josh Horowitz joked that "it is a compliment", but Joseph admitted he was cringing in the moment, even with Taylor's reaction.

He added: "It's definitely a compliment, and I remember thinking like that was f****** stupid. But she was very good-humoured about it."

The 30-year-old star joked that the pair are on such "great terms" now, and the exchange could even feature on one of her albums.

While Joseph and Taylor may not be best friends, they do share a mutual connection in his 'Stranger Things' co-star Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the show and has also appeared in the singer's self-directed short film for her song 'All Too Well'.

The pop megastar previously paid tribute to the actress in Entertainment Weekly's 2022 Entertainers of the Year honours and described her as "a pleasure to know".

She wrote at the time: "She is a force to watch and a pleasure to know.

"I'll continue to feel just as lucky to watch from afar as she lights up the screen, tells new stories, and shows us new sides of herself: multifaceted and brilliant, dark and unhinged, twinkly and full of promise.

"This artist contains multitudes, and we get to look on as she courageously unveils them. Everyone say, 'Thank you, Sadie.'"