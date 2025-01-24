Kesha has been left "heartbroken" by the death of her cat.

Kesha has been left 'heartbroken' over the death of her cat

The 37-year-old pop star took on social media on Friday (24.01.25) morning to reveal that her feline friend Carl had passed away, although she did not share his age or his cause of death.

Alongside a series of photos of herself and Carl, she wrote on Instagram: "Carl my little chicken.You really broke my heart this time. "I’ll see you in the next life my baby boy

"God really outdid himself with this creature."

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker also has a Maine Coons named Charlie and Queso, and a Siamese named Mr. Peeps, who appeared in her music video for 'Little Bit of Love' in 2020.

She has previously joked that she would like to be reincartnated as a cat because her own moggies have a "beautiful life" that is made up of eating and sleeping.

She told Rolling Stone: "Please God, if I come back, I either want to be a mushroom — just, like, a fungus — or I want to be a house cat.

“Because my cats, they just lay around and sleep. I pick up their shit, and then they just get treats and pets. They nap 20 hours a day. It’s a beautiful existence.”

Kesha - who settled a court case against Dr. Luke in 2023 after alleging that he had "sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally" abused her whilst he was her music producer - previously noted that her cats are often a source of "happiness" to her in dark times.

She told The Guardian: "Happiness is always going to be my goal and something I’m working towards. I have a beautiful family and a bunch of gorgeous cats, and that makes me happy. I have wonderful friends. But I’m in a lot of emotional pain. The whole point of this album is: ‘Some things are not OK, and I’ve been through some stuff that is not OK."