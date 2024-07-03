Kourtney Kardashian is proudly “co-sleeping” with her youngest son Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian is proudly ‘co-sleeping’ with her youngest son Rocky

The reality TV veteran, 45, made the admission about napping with her eight-month-old boy, who she has with her musician husband Travis Barker, 48, despite being trolled for doing the same long-term with two of her other three children.

She shared a screenshot from an audiobook titled ‘Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions’ on her Instagram Story with the caption: “*been co-sleeping safely since 2009, I still love reading/listening to more safe co-sleeping tips and hearing about the benefits.”

In the sleeping book, the writer discusses why co-sleeping is often considered “unsafe” and delved into “common misconceptions” about the practice.

Co-sleeping has been a controversial topic for years, with experts warning it can increase the risk of suffocation, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome.

Other supporters of the practice say it can strengthen bonds between parents and babies.

Kourtney previously said on Instagram about sleeping with Rocky: “He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favourite thing in the world.”

The mum also has sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, and 11-year-old daughter Penelope with her 41-year-old ex Scott Disick.

She said Penelope would sleep in her bed as recently as 2022, adding on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’podcast in October that year: “She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does.”

Kourtney then stressed the girl would occasionally sleep at her sister Khloé or Kim Kardashian’s homes, but “besides that” they were in bed together.

Her oldest son Mason also slept in her bed until he was aged seven.

She said in a blog on her Poosh website: “I remember going through times of trying to get him to sleep in his own bed.

“Many nights he would start off in his room and make his way into ours. I eventually embraced a family bed and followed his lead for when he was ready to sleep in his room.”

She added she gets “a better and longer night’s sleep and more time together as a family”, saying: “As a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with my babies during the day, at least I knew we’d have our nights together.”