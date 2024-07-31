Lea Michele suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages before conceiving her second child.

Lea Michele has opened up about her struggle to get pregnant

The 'Glee' star has revealed she struggled to get pregnant with her son Ever, three, with her husband Zandy Reich but put it down to complications from polycystic ovary syndrome and she hoped "getting pregnant a second time would be easy" but she went on to suffer "two back-to-back, very early, failed pregnancies" followed by a third.

During an appearance on the 'BDA Baby' podcast, Lea explained: "'I had never had a miscarriage before. The first one, I was like, 'That was weird'.

"When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong' ... It wasn't until a little bit later [that] I had another.

"I was working at the time. It was super challenging to ... process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful."

After her third miscarriage, Lea sought medical help and was eventually diagnosed with endometriosis. The actress underwent surgery and then had to take "so many drugs and medications" and get "one thousand shots" before she finally got pregnant with baby number two.

Lea recently revealed her unborn baby is a girl and she's been busy getting her house ready for the new arrival.

She also opened up about her plans for her daughter's name and insisted 'Glee' fans should give up hope that she will name the little girl after her character Rachel Berry or any of the other characters she's played on stage or screen.

Lea told ''Access Hollywood': "I just think that with our son, we knew the name immediately. It was an easy thing for us. And this time around, it goes with the theme of things being different this time around. But I think we're getting close. We better hurry up [choosing one] though!'

"Everyone wants Rachel. Is it going to be Fanny? Is it going to be Barbra? I would never do that to my child!

"But I do have to cross reference if there is a name - is there any association to anything I've done in the past. It will not be Barbra, or Rachel, or Hester. I feel like I'd be more inclined to do a Berry, because I think that's kind of cool. Something like that. It would have to be a little ... it couldn't be right on the nose like that."