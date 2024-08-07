Liza Minnelli is publishing a memoir because she's "mad as hell" that previous documentaries about her"didn’t get it right".

Liza Minnelli appeared at the Oscars in 2022 alongside Lady Gaga

The 78-year-old performer - daughter of screen legend Judy Garland - is lifting the lid on her life in a new book after signing a deal with Grand Central Publishing and Liza has revealed she wanted to put pen to paper to correct a number of inaccuracies.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Liza said she had been turning down book offers for years: "Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career. 'Absolutely not! Tell it when I’m gone!’ Was my philosophy."

However, the stage veteran admitted a "series of unfortunate events" changed her mind about detailing her "life, loves and family" in a book.

She explained those events included "a sabotaged appearance at the Oscars ... a film with twisted half-truths ... [and] a recent miniseries that just didn’t get it right ... All made by people who didn’t know my family, and don’t really know me."

She added: "Finally, I was mad as hell! Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own ... story … I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me."

The book will be written in conjunction with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Heidi Evans and journalist Josh Getlin and it will detail her childhood growing up as Judy Garland's daughter, her rise to fame in 'Cabaret' as well as her four marriages and battle with substance abuse issues.

It's due for release in spring 2026.

Liza concluded her statement by assuring her fans she's in a good place after some troubled times, adding: "After incredible events and life-threatening battles … I am truly 'Lady Peaceful, Lady Happy.'

"Thank you all for loving me so much ... being concerned about me. I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking a**, still loving life and still creating. So, until this book arrives, know that I'm laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ‘til you hear this."

Liza's longtime pal Michael Feinstein - who will also help her with the book - previously opened up about the star's appearance on stage at the Oscars in 2022 when she was invited to announce the best picture prize alongside pop star Lady Gaga.

Liza was brought on stage in a wheelchair and Michael insisted she was furious about it. During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', he explained: "She only agreed to appear at the Oscars if she would be in a director’s chair, because she’s been having back trouble.

"She said, ‘I don’t want people to see me limping out there.’ She said, ‘You know, I want to look good. I don’t want people to worry about me'."

However, the plan was changed with just minutes to spare. He went on to add: "The stage manager said, ‘Well, she has to be in a wheelchair’ and Liza pleaded. She said, ‘No, I will not be seen in a wheelchair in front of everybody. I will not do this. I refused to do this'. And they said, ‘Well, it’s either that or nothing' ...

"She was nervous and it made her look like she was out of it. Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don’t want to be seen? That’s what happened to her."