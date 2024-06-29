Lupita Nyong'o is determined to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Lupita Nyong'o wants to keep her love life low-key

The 41-year-old actress has been romantically linked to actor Joshua Jackson in recent months - but Lupita wants her private life to remain private.

The Hollywood star - who split from TV commentator Selema Masekela in 2023 - told PEOPLE: "There's so much of my life that is public, to also make my personal life a part of the public conversation, it's a liability.

"What I learned is when things go south, then recovering from that moment takes longer because everybody knows.

"So in the name of just being allowed to have relationships that mean a lot to me, and grow from them on my own terms ... I want to keep things to myself."

Lupita has previously been much more open about her love life.

But the actress has now made a conscious decision to adopt a different approach.

She said: "There's a lack of control. I don't have control in things ... I'll say this: What's wonderful about social media is I get a say in what people know about me.

"But, there are parts of my life that I have no control over what people know. And it is unnerving. It's saddening at times - I'd say even disappointing and frustrating. But then I can't do anything about that.

"So what I can do is safeguard what I share as much as possible, and then leave the rest to God."

Last year, a source revealed that Lupita and Joshua were trying to keep their romance "under the radar".

The insider told Us Weekly: "Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible."