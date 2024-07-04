Kris Jenner broke down in tears while telling her family she needs to have her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a cyst and a "little tumour".

The 68-year-old Kardashians matriarch was on a family break to Aspen, Colorado, with her daughters Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, and Kendall Jenner, 28 when she gathered them around and emotionally informed the trio she needs to go under the knife.

While in tears, Kris said in an episode of 'The Kardashians': "I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn't told you yet but … you know I went to the doctor and I had my scan ... they found ... and this just makes me really emotional, but ... they found a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary.

"And so I went to the doctor and Dr. A said I've got to have my ovaries taken out. And I'm just really emotional about it because you know they came in handy with you guys.

"If I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this. I don't even ... I'm not nervous to be put to sleep, I'm not nervous with Dr. A. She's the best doctor in the world, but then you go to do it and it's so real.

"It's also a thing about getting older and it's like a sign of like we're done with you know part of your life, it's a whole chapter that's just closed.

"It's the dumbest thing, but I love you guys and I just wanted you to know."

Speaking to the camera later in the episode, she added: "I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown in my tummy, and so that's a very sacred place to me."

Kris' eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 45, son Rob Kardashian, 37, and youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, 26, weren't present for her announcement, but she told Kourtney via video call.

During the conversation, Kris said: "I'm just getting a little bit of surgery because I have a tumour on my ovary so they're gonna remove them.

"But it's just, you know the emotional part for me is just having that gone."

Kourtney replied: "I would feel the same way."

Later in the episode, Kim admitted she felt "really sad" for her mother.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is like a really big deal. I feel really sad for her, you know? I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how like you would feel really scared to be going through that."

Kourtney added: "I mean, I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way.

"It's like your womanly power, and it doesn't mean that it's like taking away, you know, who she is or what she's experienced, but I would feel this like sentimental feeling of what it's created."