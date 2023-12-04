Maren Morris isn't ready to date again.

Maren Morris is single, but not ready to mingle

The 'I Could Use a Love Song' singer split from husband Ryan Hurd - the father of her three-year-old son Hayes -in October after five years of marriage, but she insisted she isn't in a hurry to get out and meet someone new anytime soon.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at Variety’s Hitmaker’s Brunch in Hollywood, Maren was asked if she was single and ready to mingle again and replied: “Not mingle, but yeah, we’ll see.”

The 33-year-old star plans to stay single for the foreseeable future and is looking forward to an "empowering" 2024, supported by friends in similar situations.

She said: “Just not answering to anyone, not having to protect anyone’s feelings but my own and [put] myself first and I think that’s going to be a really empowering 2024.

“A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now where all their therapists or their psychics are saying, ‘2024, you need to be single.’”

And Maren is processing her feelings about the end of her marriage in her songwriting, though she won't be rushing the follow-up to her 2022 LP 'Humble Quest'.

She said: “There's a lot of personal stuff right now I'm wading through, processing, writing through.

"So, yeah, I'm giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very, huge personal thing through an album being delivered. So, yeah, it's going to take a little bit longer than I had hoped, but I have to trust the process."

The 'My Church' hitmaker filed for divorce from Ryan - who she began dating in December 2015 before tying the knot in March 2018 - on 2 October, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Documents filed in Tennessee and obtained by Us Weekly magazine listed the separation date as the same day the petition was submitted.

The former couple have a pre-nuptial agreement in place.