Megan Thee Stallion wants Beyoncé to be US President.

Megan Thee Stallion backs Beyonce for President

The 29-year-old rapper believes the 42-year-old superstar has what it takes to unite the nation and doesn't think she should even have to campaign.

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay', Megan said: "I love her. She is like THE woman. Beyoncé is THE person.

"Beyoncé could be the President without running if she chose to.

"If Beyoncé announced, 'I want to run this s***,' I think we'll all just get in line and be like, 'OK. Write Beyoncé's name on the ballot'."

Megan also credited Beyoncé as the inspiration behind her tequila brand, saying the star encouraged her to start her own.

She explained: "Beyoncé is the person who actually inspired me to get my own tequila because I used to be the cognac queen. I’m still the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people, like liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own… You need to have your own alcohol.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You right, queen. I am gonna have my own s***.’ So now I have my own tequila… I’ve been serving it throughout my tour, and everybody’s been loving it, so I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.”

And, Megan recalled the advice Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z gave her about parting ways with her record label to go independent.

She said: "When I was in the situation that I was in and I wanted to get out of it, they told me, 'You need to do this on your own. You already know what it is, you got all the tools, all the legal s*** that you're gong through right now — I know that you're learning something. So, you should be able to figure out how to get ahead and be your own boss'."