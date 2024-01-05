The 45-year-old former Pussycat Dolls singer has been appearing in Baron Andrew Lloyd-Webber's West End musical 'Sunset Boulevard' as faded star Norma Desmond and now it's been revealed the production will transfer from London to New York City in 2024 giving her the opportunity to showcase her talents on Broadway for the first time.

Nicole Scherzinger

The news was shared in a post on the show's official Instagram page which simply stated: "Broadway 2024. Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young and David Thaxton star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s #SunsetBlvd, reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd. Be the first to get tickets. Sign up now at sunsetblvdbroadway.com."

No official date for the show's debut has been confirmed, but the New York Post newspaper reports the curtain is likely to go up in November at the St. James Theater.

'Sunset Boulevard' opened in London in September and it closes with a final show on Saturday (06.01.24).

Nicole previously admitted starring in the production has been more gruelling than a Pussycat Dolls tour.

She told HELLO! Magazine: "I'm barefoot and I wear one black slip [dress], no jewellery and not much make-up for the whole thing.

"It's an intimate production because it is so stripped-back that you’re forced to be emotionally invested. You don’t have any of the distractions of a set piece or costuming or props ...

"It's more physically demanding than doing a Pussycat Dolls tour. "You could do six shows a week in different countries [with the Pussycat Dolls], but this show takes a lot; it's a very demanding role."

Nicole went on to insist she took on the challenge because she "related" to the character of Norma.

She said: "[The director] called me up and said, 'I want you to do 'Sunset Boulevard', and I said, 'What?'

"I was a bit taken back, because I'm like, 'Hey, I still look good under bright lights. Don’t put me in that place as a has-been!'

"But when I read her story, it completely related. I just fell in love with Norma. "In a weird way, this is the role that I was meant to play my whole life and I didn't know."