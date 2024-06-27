Normani battled self-doubts while making her debut solo album.

Normani released her debut album earlier this month

The 28-year-old singer embarked on a solo career after Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus in 2018 - but Normani has faced lots of challenges and delays before she was able to release 'Dopamine'.

During an appearance on the 'Zach Sang Show', Normani explained: "I deserve to enjoy what I'm doing, and I would definitely say that I wish enjoyed this process a lot more than I did.

"But there were so many different ... things attached to it. So next time I'm going to be like, 'No, I'm going to have the best time ever.'"

Normani feels her new album is the best record she could've made in the circumstances she's faced.

The singer - who first found stardom as a teenager - shared: "I'm looking forward to enjoying myself more and being able to be present. But I did the best I could with what I was given. Like, the cards that I was dealt - it was a lot."

Normani sees her new album as a testament to her own "resilience".

The 'Motivation' hitmaker admitted to questioning her own purpose in life amid her own struggles.

She said: "I think releasing this project symbolises so much more. Like, it's a testament to me being with me this whole time, and me not giving up on myself. And my resilience, because there's plenty of times ... that I honestly didn't know if the project was going to come out, or if people still cared, or this was still where god called me.

"I questioned a lot my purpose in this throughout the process."