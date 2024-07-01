Normani missed the BET Awards on Sunday (30.06.24) after injuring herself “badly” in rehearsals.

Normani is on crutches and had her knee bandaged up

The former Fifth Harmony star, 28, took to social media to share how “frustrated” she was to miss the bash at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, after doctors gave her orders to rest up.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me.

"I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself. I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen."

Her knee was wrapped in a bandage, and she was on crutches in a picture shared to the app.

She said: "I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing."

She concluded: “Trust me, I hear you, and I see you.

"There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfils me most-being on stage. Thank you so much for understanding… "

It was set to be her first live performance since releasing her debut solo album, ‘Dopamine’, on June 14.