Peter Facinelli unblocks ex-wife Jennie Garth on Instagram

Peter Facinelli has unblocked ex-wife Jennie Garth on Instagram.

Peter, 50, and Jennie, 52, divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage and despite the initial rocky split, Jennie - who shares daughters Lucia, 26, Lola, 21, and 17-year-old Fiona with her ex - has revealed that a decade later, the pair are finally "friends".

Speaking on her 'I Choose Me podcast, Jennie said: "I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter. Guys, we are officially friends now.

"I’ve been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news."

Jennie - who tied the knot with Dave Abrams in 2015 - that after Peter appeared on her podcast, the pair started spending more time together and they have started to make plans as a family.

They are planning a boat trip and Peter has even invited her to the christening of his and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison's son Jack.

She said: "Get this: he invited me to his son Jack’s christening. And this week, get ready for it, we’re all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family. Whether we push one another overboard, that is still TBD but this is the power of the pod people.”

Speaking previously on the podcast, Peter admitted he was not mature enough for marriage previously but praised Jennie for growing into a "mature, wonderful adult woman".

He said: "We haven’t really spoken a lot about life about stuff in years, so I honestly don’t know you … and I don’t think you know me, And, yet, it’s like when you go home and you’re with your mom or your dad or, you know, your sisters and they just treat you like you’re 16, 17, 18, like, you know the time they saw you last when you were younger, and so there’s this feeling of like, ‘Oh, I know her because' we were together for so long, but you’ve grown into this mature, wonderful adult woman and I’ve grown."

"I loved you, and we had this beautiful family, from the outside, but I just hadn’t developed who I was. I don’t even know how you could love me because I didn’t know me."