Ciara thinks she is almost "ready" to become a mother for the fourth time.

Ciara is expecting her fourth baby

The 38-year-old pop star already has Future Zahir, nine, with ex-husband Future as well as Sienna, six, and three-year-old Win with current husband Russell Wilson and is currently expecting her fourth baby but admitted that it feels like such a "big responsibility" although her brood are excited for the new arrival.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'm ready. You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready. The thing is - to me --when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker went on to wonder what a fourth baby would be like but insisted that she and her husband have to be "ready" for the little one no matter what.

"It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'What's that going to be like?' When this baby comes, we're going to be ready - we don't have a choice!"

The singer previously admitted that her husband had become an "amazing father" and that she loved getting to watch him with all of her children.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "He's an amazing father. Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'.

"There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family. There's no better feeling than knowing that."

Ciara announced her pregnancy in August with a post dedicated to her husband.

Alongside a silhouette video - which features her growing baby bump - she wrote on Instagram: "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” [heart emojis] (sic)"

In the video, Ciara is seen posing in front of a pool, as she turns sideways to show off her baby bump.