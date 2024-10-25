Rihanna is set to attend the 2025 Met Gala.

The singer, 36, who has spent years building her fashion brand, announced on Thursday (24.10.24) she will be accompanying her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 36, to the annual New York event when he co-chairs the couture celebration.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight about how she’ll be with her partner on 5 May, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art: “He didn’t tell me anything (about co-chairing or his planned outfit.)

“All we have planned is to be there.”

Rihanna added she is “not worried” about how A$AP will handle the event or what he’ll wear – but admitted she is “worried about what I’m gonna do”.

She said about how he is always willing to help with her clothing choices: “I never ask him for help, but he’s always willing to help.

“You can come to him… and say, ‘Can you help me on my project, give me advice?’ And he will give you advice. I’ve seen it.”

Along with A$AP, the Met Gala co-chairs for next year also include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour – alongside honorary chair LeBron James.

The group will honour the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’.

The exhibit will draw its inspiration from Monica L Miller’s 2009 book ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity’.

It is set to feature “garments, paintings, photographs, and more”, all of which will delve into the “indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present day”.

Met Gala veteran Rihanna made her debut at the fashion event in 2009, wearing a white Georges Chakra halter gown embellished with crystals.

She has since appeared on the red carpet more than a dozen times since.