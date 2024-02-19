Rooney Mara is expecting her second child with Joaquin Phoenix.

Rooney Mara debuts bonny baby bump at Berlin Film Festival

The 38-year-old actress cradled her bonny baby bump at the premiere of La Cocina at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Friday (16.02.24) in a loosely draping satin gown.

The 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' star and the 'Joker' star, 49 — who secretly got engaged in 2019 — already have son River, who was born in 2020, and is named in memory of Joaquin's beloved late brother, who tragically died of an overdose aged 23 in 1993.

He famously starred in movies such as 'My Own Private Idaho' and 'Stand By Me'.

The couple rarely talk about their private life, however, Rooney previously admitted motherhood made her “more determined than ever” to help create a “kinder and more sustainable world”.

In an open letter written as part of Farm Sanctuary’s 2021 Mother’s Day campaign, Rooney said she feels “fortunate” to be able to care for her son in “all of the ways that nature intended”, and said she wishes “all mothers in the animal kingdom” were as lucky.

She continued: "As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to nurture my son in all of the ways that nature intended, and I wish all mothers in the animal kingdom could experience that sacred maternal bond with their young, devoid of exploitation by humans."

The pair – who met on the set of ‘Her’ in 2012 - welcomed their son into the world in September 2020, but waited until the November to open up about their lives as parents when they addressed the migrant children crisis at the US-Mexico border.