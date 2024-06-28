Kourtney Kardashian isn't worried about regaining her pre-pregnancy figure.

Kourtney Kardashian isn't in a rush to regain her figure

The 45-year-old star gave birth to her fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker, in 2023, and Kourtney has insisted that she isn't in a rush to regain her figure.

The brunette beauty - who has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with Scott Disick, as well as Rocky, seven months, with Travis - said on 'The Kardashians': "My priority is not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past.

"I remember after having Mason that it used to be a really big thing to talk about how soon can you bounce back and everyone would do magazine covers.

"I did a magazine cover in a bikini and was stressing myself out to eat a certain diet. This time, I'm really just all about nourishing my body and eating the best foods to keep up my milk supply."

Kourtney was forced to undergo emergency fetal surgery prior to giving birth to her youngest son.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"