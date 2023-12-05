Sarah, Duchess of York has a "ritual" with the Queen's corgis inspired by the late monarch.

Sarah, Duchess of York was entrusted with the care of the Queen's corgis when she died in 2022

The 64-year-old royal - who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996 - was, along with her ex-husband, entrusted with the care of Queen Elizabeth's corgis when she died in September 2022 and has now shared that she likes to snap a Digestive biscuit for them in the same way the late monarch would.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "There's now seven dogs, five Norfolks and two corgis. The Norfolks tend to be a little territorial with the corgis. The corgis are bigger so there's a few punch-ups but they fine, they're very fine. I remember what the Queen would do, she used to break a little Digestive biccy.

"When I break it, they come running because they can remember the nose, her little hands... it was so sweet! So I sort of do that ritual and everyone gets cross with me for feeding the dogs too much!"

Meanwhile, the 'A Most Intriguing Lady' author - who was born Sarah Ferguson - has been nicknamed Fergie since entering the public eye almost four decades ago and revealed that she doesn't mind the moniker at all because she is still here all these years later.

Asked if she minds the nickname, she replied: "I like it, I like anything. Sitting downstairs, I got in very early, and some were Sarah, some were Fergie, but I don't mind. I'm still here!"

Sarah previously explained that whenever the canine companions are barking over what appears to be nothing, she believes it is because they have noticed the ghost of their former owner passing by.

She told People: "I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by."

The royal also previously took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to share a photo of herself with the dogs.

Sarah captioned the photo: “The presents that keep on giving.”