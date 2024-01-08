Sarah Snook found it "intimidating" to get on stage and accept the Best Actress (Drama) accolade at the Golden Globe Awards.

Sarah Snook at the Golden Globe Awards

The 36-year-old actress was honoured at the ceremony for the second time for her work as Shiv Roy in 'Succession' and joked she wanted her co-star Kieran Culkin - who had earlier picked up the Best Actor (Drama) prize - to give a speech on her behalf.

Sarah - who won the award ahead of Dame Helen Mirren ( ‘1923’), Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’), Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’), Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’), and Emma Stone (‘The Curse’) - said: "I was kind of hoping I didn't have to get up. Kieran is usually better at these speeches right, do you wanna? Yeah, you do it instead.

"Thanks to the Golden Globes, this is really heavy."

The Australian star went on to reflect on the impact the show had on her life and the joy she had had working with the rest of the "team".

She continued: "Thank you Jesse for casting me in this and Francine for putting me in front of Jesse.

"This show has changed my life, everybody in it was amazing, the cast and crew were fantastic, this was a team effort. It was always a team and that was what made the show amazing to be a part of.

Thank you to my husband for holding my hand Thank you to George and my daughter for changing my life in different ways...

"This is a team effort all round, thanks."

Sarah then laughed as she admitted: "This room is so intimidating."