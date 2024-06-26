Sienna Miller's 11-year-old daughter Marlowe "initially" found it hard adjusting to life with her new baby sister.
The 42-year-old actress - who has her eldest girl with ex Tom Sturridge and welcomed another little one into the world with spouse Oli Green six months ago - has revealed Marlowe took a little while to get used to their new addition, but now they've had to time to bond, she couldn't be more thrilled to have a sibling.
Sienna told E! News: "Initially, it was a lot for her, and now she is in heaven.
On the bond the girls are building, the 'Alfie' star said: "Now that the baby can react, [she] is clearly in love with her big sister."
Sienna has been busy promoting her latest film, 'Horizon: An American Saga', all over the world, and that teamed with having a baby means she is in need of lots of sleep.
Asked what her plans for the summer are, she replied: "Maybe a bit of sleep. I have a new baby."
Meanwhile, Sienna revealed Marlowe was keen to make a cameo in the film, which also stars Kevin Costner and Sam Worthington, but she "chickened out".
Sienna said: "But what's so lovely about this set is anyone is welcome."
The 'American Sniper' actress opening up about life with a newborn comes after Sienna previously admitted she felt self-conscious about becoming a mum again in her 40s.
She told Vogue magazine: "I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby ... to show I’m in on the joke."
The screen star bared her baby bump in a photoshoot for the magazine, and she said of the decision: "I was nervous about the idea of it ... [But] I was like, I’ll have that photo for the rest of my baby’s life.
"It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I’m constantly doing that."
Tagged in Sienna Miller Tom Sturridge