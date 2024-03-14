Sir Elton John has taken a while to "adjust" to life without touring.

The 76-year-old singer finished his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' concert series last summer, five years after it began, and he admitted he is only just getting to grips with life at home with husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah.

He told 'Extra': “After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now.”

But the 'Tiny Dancer' singer isn't slowing down as he's got a number of work projects in the pipeline, though he is enjoying being around his sons more.

He added: “We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that. I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We're spending more time with our kids.”

Elton is working on two musicals, one Broadway show about late TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, and an adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

He said: “One has taken 12 years, one has taken eight years… They're still not ready to go yet because we have a lot of work to do… They will be ready, but you have to be patient.

“I do like writing them because it’s a collaboration with a lot of people. It takes a long time to [bring] to the stage.”

And because he's busy with the shows, fans shouldn't be expecting a new album from Elton in the near future.

He said: “I have no plans to do something this year with that.

“There’s a lot going on this year, but nothing we can’t handle.”

The 'Your Song' hitmaker completed his 330-date tour in Sweden last July and told the audience that he may do "something else" in the to come but for the time being just wanted to enjoy a break.

He said: "I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief.

“Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music?

“You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys.

“You’ve been absolutely magnificent. I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future — a one-off thing — but that’s miles away.

“I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned it.”