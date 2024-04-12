Kit Harington's 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series is "off the table".

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

The 37-year-old actor has confirmed a potential show focused on the exploits of his alter ego Jon Snow is no longer in development after writers and producers "couldn't find the right story to tell".

He told Screen Rant: "I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development.

"I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen."

Kit explained the people involved with the project - which was first reported to be in development in November 2022 - "look at every angle" to "see whether it's worth it."

But he admitted: "Currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being."

While the project may be revisited in the future, he stressed that, for now, it is "firmly on the shelf."

The 'Eternals' actor was quizzed about the potential spin-off in February 2023 and though he insisted he couldn't "say anything" about it, he joked he'd return to the world of 'Game of Thrones' if he felt his popularity had dipped.

He told 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon: "I don't know, man ... I walk down the street and I get recognised a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?

"I'm pretty close to like putting on some furs.

"I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day. And when it gets below a certain number, I think I'll do a spin-off."

'Game of Thrones' ended when Jon - having discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen and he was the son of the late Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen - was exiled from Westeros and travelled North of the Wall with the Wildlings to start a new life.