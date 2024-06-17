Taylor Swift has been welcomed as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs "kingdom".

Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce

The 34-year-old pop singer has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce since 2023, and Clark Hunt, the owner and CEO of the team, has revealed that Taylor is now a fundamental part of the fanbase.

Speaking at an Athletes in Action event in Ohio over the weekend, Clark shared: "She is absolutely [part of the Chiefs Kingdom].

"She is in Liverpool this week and we had a ring ceremony a couple of nights ago, which she stayed up for, it was about 4am in Liverpool, and she sent a social media communication that used the word, ‘we’, so she is definitely part of the team’s kingdom."

Taylor watched Travis, 34, and the Chiefs lift the Super Bowl crown in February, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas.

And Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate, recently claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Speaking to Time magazine, he explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Despite her fame and success, Patrick has been wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

The 28-year-old sports star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."