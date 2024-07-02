Taylor Swift partied with Stevie Nicks and her boyfriend at an Irish bar after her last Dublin performance on her ‘Eras Tour’.

The ‘Shake it Off’ singer, 34, was with the Fleetwood Mac veteran, 76, as well as her partner Travis Kelce, also 34, along with her tour’s European opening act Paramore at the Hacienda bar in the capital.

In a post on Facebook on Monday (01.07.24) the pub said: “Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night. “Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.”

The Hacienda – which is beloved by celebs and has been dubbed Dublin’s “best kept secret” – added the group had “such a warm and genuinely friendly night” together.

It also said: “We did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

The bar’s proprietor Shay is renowned for posting photos of the many A-list visitors to the haunt, including snaps of Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Teddy Swims.

Taylor partied at the bar just after finishing her three-night run of shows at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium over the weekend.

Fans were convinced Kelce, 34, surprised Swift by showing up to her performance on Sunday (30.06.24) after attending his friend’s wedding in California the evening before as she looked overjoyed on stage when she spotted him in the crowd.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end watched his girlfriend’s show from a VIP tent, where other A-list guests included Stevie Nicks, Julia Roberts and ‘Bridgerton’ actress Florence Hunt.

Taylor – who performed with Stevie at the 2010 Grammy Awards – paid tribute to the singer during her Sunday show before singing ‘Clara Bow’, which mentions the rock icon in its lyrics.

The singer told her fans: “She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she’d never tell anybody.

“She’s really helped me through so much over the years.”

After the show, Taylor and Travis linked up in front of fans before heading off to the Hacienda with Stevie and rock group Paramore.