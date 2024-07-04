Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were "workout buddies" long before they embarked on a romantic relationship.

The Blink-182 rocker and the Poosh founder have been married since 2022 but started dating in 2020, after bonding over fitness and wellness.

He told People: "It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all.

"We'll do Pilates together; we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out"

The 48-year-old musician admitted he "stole" her avocado shake recipe, and the 45-year-old reality star introduced him to the benefits of matcha.

The drummer also revealed that he influenced the mother of his son Rocky Thirteen - born eight months ago - to follow a vegan diet "probably about 75 per cent of the time".

The drummer started looking after his health after his near-fatal plane accident in 2008, which left 70 per cent of his body burnt.

He said: "I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic, and I never played sports, but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

The couple have been friends since 2006, and the following year, he moved close to Kourtney - who also has sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, and 11-year-old daughter Penelope with her 41-year-old ex-Scott Disick - in the hope they would connect as he admired her before he even knew her.

He said: "I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her."