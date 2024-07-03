Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were "workout buddies forever" before their relationship turned romantic.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were workout buddies

The couple married in 2022 after around 18 months of dating but had been close friends for several years before then, and the Blink-182 drummer explained he and the 45-year-old reality star - with whom he has seven-month-old son Rocky - bonded over their love of health and wellness.

He told People magazine: “It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

And even though they are busy with their new baby, Travis and Kourtney - who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and nine-year-old Reign with former boyfriend Scott Disick - find the time to exercise together every day because it is so important for their physical and mental wellbeing.

The musician said: “We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out."

The 'All the Small Things' hitmaker' -who has stepdaughter Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler starts and ends his day with a walk to get him in the right headspace.

He explained: "[I start the day] by walking 30 minutes while I consume some sort of audiobook or podcast.

"And I do the same thing at night because I've always struggled with sleeping, especially after shows when I'm wound up and hyper.

"I've just found wellness and working out is so critical for everything that I do."

Kourtney “eats a vegan diet probably about 75 percent of the time" and he is happy to follow the same plant-based meal routine because the Poosh founder "introduced" him to the lifestyle.

He said: “She's been great. It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness.”

And of his wife's "really good avocado shake", he added: “I stole her shake from her and I've just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own.

"We're both really into wellness. I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods.”