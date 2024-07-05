Travis Barker's "favourite thing" is being a dad.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Rocky into the world eight months ago

The Blink-182 drummer got a "crash course" in parenting with his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, now 25, who was just an infant when he embarked on a relationship with her mom, Shanna Moakler, and he then "learned so much" raising his son Landon and daughter Alabama, now 20 and 18 respectively, because they were "born really close to each other."

And last November, the 48-year-old musician became a dad for the fourth time when wife Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to their son Rocky.

He gushed to People magazine about having a baby again: "It's just as good as I remembered it.

"I love being a dad. That's my favourite accomplishment, it's my favourite thing I get to do every day...

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world."

Travis can still vividly remember how he reacted when Shanna - who he divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage - told him she was pregnant with Landon.

He said: "The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway. It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too."

The 'All the Small Things' hitmaker recently explained he and Kourtney - who he married in May 2022 - were "workout buddies" long before their relationship turned romantic in 2020.

He told People magazine: “It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

And even though they are busy with their new baby, Travis and Kourtney - who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and nine-year-old Reign with former boyfriend Scott Disick - find the time to exercise together every day because it is so important for their physical and mental wellbeing.

The musician said: “We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out."