Victoria Beckham "cares less" about fame as she gets older.

The 50-year-old fashion designer became known around the world alongside Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C as part of the Spice Girls in the late 1990s but admitted that after three decades in the industry, the idea of being "chased by paparazzi" has become far less appealing to her.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street – and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that anymore.

“I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about.”

“I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less."

Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice during her days with the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers but these days is more known for her involvement in the fashion world - has been married to footballing legend David Beckham, 49, since 1999, and after appearing in the Emmy Award-nominated sports documentary 'Beckham' with her husband, the streaming service recently commissioned a series that will focus on her achievements.

A press release read: "Through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive, the series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand."

The upcoming series will show Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper with David - as she "juggles" her life as both a mother and businesswoman.