AWARD-WINNING actor and screen favourite Lucy Lawless returns for the third series of one of Australia’s most popular crime dramas, My Life is Murder.

My Life Is Murder Series 3

Say hello to Alexa Crowe (Lawless – Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation), the tenacious and unapologetic retired cop turned private detective who always brings her dry wit and brash style to her investigations in this hugely entertaining mystery series.

The show premiered exclusively on Acorn TV and now – following its transmission on Alibi – it’s set to arrive on DVD and digital alongside My Life is Murder Complete Series 1 – 3 DVD Box set on 20 November 2023, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

The first series sees Alexa – joined by her partner-in-crime Madison (Ebony Vagulans – To Be, The Heart Guy) – contend with a suspicious death at a competitive culinary school, a murder in an exclusive cycling club, a locked-room mystery and more. In series two, Alexa returns to her New Zealand hometown after years of living in Australia and there, she’s called upon by DI Harry Henare (Rawiri Jobe – The Brokenwood Mysteries) to investigate a spate of puzzling murders including the death of a drag queen, the mysterious demise of an ambitious young winemaker and a very cold case of a chef found dead in his walk-in freezer.

Series three welcomes new cases and new faces, including Beth (Tatum Warren-Ngata – Ahikaroa) and guest stars including Roy Billing (The Brokenwood Mysteries, Jack Irish), Tai Berdinner-Blades (Go Girls), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets) and more.

Settled in Auckland and surrounded by a small but powerful community of friends and fellow investigators, Alexa is finally starting to look to the future and she’s not the only one – Madison is determined to finally get away from the computer screen and in front of the suspects... Meanwhile, Alexa and Harry have finally learned to trust each other’s investigative instincts and are really having fun on the job. Even loveable café owner Rueben (Joseph Naufahu – Game Of Thrones) is finding himself drawn into Alexa’s cases including a young tango instructor's demise, the enigma of a bride's untimely death on her wedding day and the curious case of a baker found dead.

Renewed for a fourth season, now is the perfect time to catch up with My Life is Murder Complete Series 1 – 3 DVD Box set for a murder mystery adventure full of sharp wit, charming characters and plenty of drama.

As always, it’s not long before Alexa’s ordered life is complicated by the arrival of new friends and family – including her brother, Will (Martin Henderson – Grey’s Anatomy) – who each brings with them their own surprises, support and complications.

Series 3 along with Series 1 – 3 Box Set released to DVD on 30th November 2023

Competition

Prize Provider Aim Publicity

To celebrate the release of My Life is Murder series three to DVD we are giving one lucky person the chance to win a copy of series 3 on DVD.

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the entry form attached.

Question

Where is series 3 of My Life is Murder set?

A. Sidney

B Auckland

C New South Wales

GOOD LUCK

Closing Date : 25th November 2023