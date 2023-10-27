TWO OF the UK’s most respected actors Meera Syal (The Split, The Kumars at No. 42, Goodness Gracious Me) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Four Lions, Misfits), team up for Mrs Sidhu Investigates – a fantastic, feel-good, wryly witty new crime drama that offers an exciting, unique take on the mystery format, spearheaded by a refreshingly diverse cast.

Mrs Sidhu Investigates

Based on the hugely popular, hit BBC Radio 4 series of the same name, this endearing four-part Acorn TV Original drama created by Suk Pannu (The Kumars at No. 42) is set to arrive on DVD and digital on 30 October 2023 courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its premiere on UKTV Drama. The Mrs Sidhu Investigates Series One DVD also contains a mini featurette filmed during production which includes a conversation with Meera Syal on set.

Meet Mrs Sidhu (Syal), a caterer from Slough with her very own brand of solving crime. A lifetime of being an Indian “aunty”, invisible to the elite of leafy, suburban Berkshire, has only sharpened her skills as a wise, warm and no-nonsense investigator. Recently widowed, she must juggle her new catering business with encouraging her wayward son, Tez (Gurjeet Singh – Ackley Bridge) to find his ambition, all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law.

While catering for a high-end health club, things take an unexpected turn when two bodies are found dead in the spa. Despite her knack for solving mysteries, Mrs. Sidhu tries her best to stay out of it, but when her beloved niece, Rani (Varada Sethu – Andor, Jurassic World Dominion) becomes the police’s number one suspect, she takes it upon herself to start her own investigation and prove them wrong. But the Chief Detective on the case, Inspector Burton (Parkinson) has no patience for her theories, so Mrs Sidhu has no choice but to dig deeper, uncovering plenty of secrets along the way...

With an instinct for the truth, impressive imagination and an indefatigable sense of nosiness, there’s not much that gets past this sharp detective and her forays into crime quickly see her form an unofficial partnership with DCI Burton, who – after witnessing her talent first hand – reluctantly accepts that together, they’re an unbeatable crime-fighting duo. Together, they investigate a shocking death at a health club, a murder at a cosplay convention, tech company trouble and the curious kidnapping of a boxer.

With a loveable lead, a charming sense of humour and cracking cases – Mrs Sidhu Investigates brings something dazzlingly new to the genre and promises a cracking good time.

SPECIAL FEATURES include: A mini featurette filmed during production which includes a conversation with Meera Syal on set.

