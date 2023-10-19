Prepare for some Wickedly Evil thrills and bloody chills, in this comedy horror caper that sees a group of hapless hodlums’ lives spiral out of control as they attempt to lay low in the Irish countryside after pulling off a heist. Marking the directorial debut of Garry Walsh (Older Than Ireland), the film is set for its UK digital release this November, courtesy of 101 Films.

Wickedly Evil

Incompetent gangsters, Frankie (Joseph McGucken – The Doireann Project), Dancer (James Farrelly) and Gaz (Darryl Carter) have successfully robbed a notorious Irish crime family, but that’s the last thing that goes right for them... Spotted making a run for it by Clare (Louise Bourke – Who We Love), the mob’s youngest sister, things take a terrifying turn for the worse.

With Clare taken hostage, one of the gang missing and another nursing a gunshot wound, the men have no choice but to lay low in the remote Irish countryside in a safe house, where their problems continue to mount... Their boss, The Chief (Owen Roe – Intermission), is concerned more about the cocaine and the cash than the safety of his crew.

Meanwhile, suspicions begin to brew among the local police, while the well-meaning next-door neighbour, Sadie (Cat L. Walsh), offers leftover lasagne and warnings about a couple that recently vanished in the area...

As paranoia takes hold and tensions flare, the situation begins to spiral out of control and the gang soon discovers that evil lurks in the most unexpected places...

With its blend of boisterous humour, blood curdling monstrous mayhem and a totally twisted narrative, you won't want to miss this Wickedly Evil horror-comedy.

Due for release on digital 13 November 2023

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

