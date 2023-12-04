All Creatures Great & Small fourth series sees more veterinary adventures, romances and life in the sleepy town of Darrowby, Yorkshire, with its rolling fields and colourful community

All Creatures Great & Small series 4

Based on the popular novels and life of veterinary surgeon and writer James Herriot (aka James Alfred Wight OBE), the first series enchanted the nation, ranking as Channel 5's number-one British drama of all time. Now, the national treasure returns with its highly anticipated fourth series.

The brand-new series picks up in the Easter of 1940. It’s springtime, Winston Churchill is becoming Prime Minister and there’s much to be glad about with the community coming together more than they have before, despite the war in Europe...

With Darrowby’s very own Tristan away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, James (Nicholas Ralph – The Most Reluctant Convert) readily accepts the help of his wife Helen (Rachel Shenton – Hollyoaks) and their caring housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley – Deadwater Fell, In Bruges), who are happy to muck in with him and Siegfried (Samuel West – Howards End), to make sure the surgery runs smoothly.

However, the practice is forced to bring in some extra hands to help around the place in the shape of two newcomers, the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle (Neve McIntosh – Shetland) and studious undergraduate vet student Richard (James Anthony-Rose – Slow Horses, Pennyworth).

This series also features some wonderful guest stars, including James Bolam MBE (New Tricks), Tony Pitts (Giri/Haji), Paul Copley (Downton Abbey), Cleo Sylvestre MBE (Paddington), Will Thorp (Doctor Who) and Sam Retford (Ackley Bridge).

All Creatures Great & Small Series Four inc. 2022 Christmas Special will arrive on DVD, alongside All Creatures Great & Small Complete Series One – Four Box set on 11 December 2023 courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its recent transmission on Channel 5.

All Creatures Great & Small Series 1-4 Box Set

Series One begins in 1937 as James Herriot, a newly qualified animal surgeon, moves to a small town in Yorkshire to begin his first job with the irritable but kind veterinarian Siegfried Farnon. Once there, he quickly discovers that treating the animals is as much about looking out for their owners: there are plenty of people and animals to care for, challenges to meet, and life-affirming lessons to learn along the way.

In Series Two, after Helen Anderson is jilted by Hugh Helton (Matthew Lewis – Harry Potter) at the altar, she and James can finally address their feelings for each other.

In Series Three, James and Helen finally tie the knot. Meanwhile, the Skeldale family is forced to consider its purpose in Darrowby and beyond as the Second World War looms.

All Creatures Great and Small fans should treat themselves to a heart-warming trip to Yorkshire with this enchanting series. This uplifting family favourite is the perfect soul-soother for some winter warmth and why not spread the joy with All Creatures Great & Small Complete Series One – Four Box set, an ideal gift for the festive season.

To buy

Title: All Creatures Great & Small Series Four Cat.No: AV3751 Cert: 12 Released: 11 December 2023 RRP: £24.99 Running Time: 315 mins.

Title: All Creatures Great & Small Complete Series One – Four Box set Cat.No: AV3752 Cert: 12 Release Date: 11 December 2023 RRP: £74.99 Running Time: 1260 mins.

Competition

Be in with a chance to win a copy of All Creatures Great & Small Series 4

Question:

All Creatures Great & Small is set in the 1940's, but who is the incoming Prime Minister?

A. Boris Johnston

B. Winston Churchill

C. Gordon Brown

GOOD LUCK

Closing Date : 12th December 2023