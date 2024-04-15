To dream about laundry suggests that you want to cleanse something from your life- you want to rid your world of something that is no longer serving you.

Do you have any habits you would like to kick or any aspect of your personality that you don’t like? If so, now might be the best time to try and change these things about yourself. It’s possible that by purging your life of these things you will find more happiness and welcome in new people or indeed those you have pushed away in the past.

Perhaps you have thought a certain way for many years and you are now ready to change this mindset.

Your belief system has been called into question and the situation you now find yourself in has changed your point of view.

Consider the phrase ‘airing your dirty laundry in public’- if you were hanging out unwashed clothes, perhaps you are letting too many people know about your private life.

The dream might be telling you to keep your life behind closed doors to yourself as others may be using this information against you to tarnish your reputation.

On the other hand, if someone else was hanging up dirty laundry, it may be up to you to tell them that people are gossiping about them and not everyone is genuine in their interest. Do you need to save them from further embarrassment?

A great big pile of laundry implies that you have some work to do. It may seem daunting now, but if you do it a little bit at a time it will become manageable again.

A few small items of laundry in a basket suggests you are getting on top of things in your waking hours. The dream may be a warning to you not to get complacent and to keep going to ensure that things don’t become too overwhelming.

If someone else was doing your laundry, perhaps you need to draft in some help if you are struggling to get something done in your life right now. There is no shame in asking for assistance if you think you need it even if it’s just from a partner or family member.

On the other hand, if someone else was doing your laundry while you were relaxing, you might be taking advantage of someone in your life and it’s time to stop. If you are able to do it, you shouldn’t rely on the good nature of others- it’s not fair.

Perhaps you work long hours, devote all of your day to other people or feel you have no time for yourself. The dream might be telling you to make time if you think it would help to improve your mental health or overall wellbeing. Maybe you had a hobby once that you've been meaning to revisit. Now might be the perfect time to do so especially if you are missing it.

