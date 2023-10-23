Santa Claus is coming to town and he wants more than milk and cookies... Werewolf Santa is out for flesh, blood and mayhem.

Werewolf

Having received its World Premiere at FrightFest 2023, this bloody brilliant comedy horror from Airell Anthony Hayles (Punch, Midnight Peepshow) – and featuring a cameo from the venerable Joe Bob Briggs (Casino, Face/Off) – is set for its UK digital debut on 6 November 2023, courtesy of Miracle Media.

Angsty teenager Lucy (Katherine Rodden – The Outer Circle) hosts a failing YouTube show dedicated to finding evidence of natural monsters. But, as she travels home to spend Christmas in Hastings with her bickering, divorced parents Carol (Emily Booth – The Reverend) and Charlie (Mark Arnold – Blade Runner 2049), her luck is about to change...

On Christmas Eve she witnesses Santa being bitten by a werewolf before turning into a lycanthrope himself. As Werewolf Santa starts wreaking bloody havoc in Hastings, Lucy, her friend Dustin (Charlie Preston) and her family set off on a madcap adventure to save their town from the bloodthirsty beast.

Armed with a rusty ice skate, a camera and a vague understanding of how werewolves operate, can Lucy save her town from becoming season’s eatings?

Keep an eye out for Werewolf Santa this holiday season for a blood-soaked, playfully demented, joyously unique Christmas horror feast.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

