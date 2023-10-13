Get more bang for your buck in The Price We Pay, a wickedly dark, gritty and brutal thriller from respected director Ryuhei Kitamura (Midnight Meat Train), starring Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, The Darkest Hour) and Stephen Dorff (Blade, Immortals). The film is set for its UK debut on digital this October from 101 Films.

The Price We Pay

When a pawn shop robbery goes horribly wrong and the criminals take a young woman, Grace (Gigi Zumbado – Bridge and Tunnel), hostage, things quickly go from bad to unimaginable.

Forced to go on the run, they head into the woods and as darkness starts to fall, they find a remote farmhouse and decide to take refuge. But they get way more than they bargain for...

This is no ordinary farm, it hides a sadistic dungeon and something far more sinister... And when the family return home, hellish mayhem breaks loose and it’s an all-out bloody gorefest.

Can Grace find a way to escape the clutches of true evil or will she and her captors pay the ultimate price in grisly, gripping and unrelenting thriller The Price We Pay?

Released on digital 16 October 2023