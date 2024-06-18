Say your prayers for Thine Ears Shall Bleed, a chillingly haunting new horror that sees a minister and his family experience unholy terror in the wilds of the American West. This fearsome feature from director Ben Bigelow hits UK digital platforms on 15 July, thanks to Miracle Media.

Thine Ears Shall Bleed

It’s the 1860s and a religious family are travelling across the western states in a covered wagon. Ezekiel (Andrew Hovelson – Shades of Blue) and Sarah (Hannah Cabell – Law & Order, The Blacklist), along with their children Abigail (Lea Zawada – FBI: Most Wanted) and Luke (Duke Huston), hear a mysterious sound from the woods, which they believe to be a calling from God. They begin to worship it... but it’s not long before their faith turns to unimaginable terror.

What they believed to be divine is far more sinister and they soon realise that they’ve welcomed an ungodly presence into their lives. Will their faith in the almighty deliver them from evil?

Whispers should never be heard, or Thine Ears Shall Bleed.

Coming to UK digital 15 July 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

