Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is one of the most successful head coaches in women’s football. Since joining the West London club in 2012, she has won the Women’s Super League (WSL) six times and in five of those seasons, she was named the WSL Manager of the Year.

Hayes will leave Chelsea at the end of the season to take up the role as the manager of the United States women’s national team. This position is considered to be one of the leading jobs in women’s football.

Hayes Has a Big Reputation in England and Abroad

Although Hayes doesn't see a role in men's football as a stepping-stone in her career, it may not be long before a club or country hires her. Manchester City are currently coached by Pep Guardiola, and this stellar club has established a reputation as the league-toppers in recent years, however, Guardiola's future looks uncertain beyond 2025. The Premier League champions may even consider Hayes as a suitable replacement after the Spaniard departs.

Manchester City's success this season is largely down to the progress Guardiola has made at the club since he arrived in 2015. Many comparisons can be made between Guardiola and Hayes, as both managers pay a lot of attention to detail. They also believe in their philosophy on the pitch, which is possession-based football.

Hayes made a big impression when she featured as a pundit in men’s and women’s football. She was one of the experts hired by ITV at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The Chelsea boss gave a fresh perspective to the punditry panel on the broadcast of the tournament.

Chance To Coach in the Olympics with the United States

The Englishwoman will begin her role with the United States national team in May. She will then have two months to prepare for the Summer Olympics in France. With four victories, the United States are the most successful team in the history of the women’s event, however, their last gold medal came in London in 2012.

Hayes will have four games as manager of her new team before the Olympics begin. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will continue in her position until the current Chelsea boss takes over the reins in May.

Sarina Wiegman Also Thought Highly of By Many in The Sport

England Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted alongside Hayes for the 2023 Best FIFA Women’s Coach. The Dutch-born coach helped England win the European Championship in 2022.

Wiegman could be considered for the England men’s national team role once Gareth Southgate moves on from his position in charge. The Lionesses head coach is highly regarded by the Football Association and she is also being linked with other men’s national teams, following her success in the women’s game.

With the pathway Hayes and Wiegman are creating in the women’s game, the future is getting even brighter for female coaches. They are proving that female coaches should be considered for the biggest jobs in the men’s and women’s games.