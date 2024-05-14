Recipe by UK's first Vegetable Butcher Amber Locke with Sainsbury's
Thinly sliced asparagus and cucumber are combined with a spicy orange gremolata which adds flavour and crunch to the vegetables.
As a gremolata is typically quite 'dry' (not runny like a typical dressing), it's great to use with juicy salad ingredients as combined with their liquid, the gremolata becomes more dressing-like and coats the salad ingredients when they're served.
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 2 large cucumbers
- 6-7 spears of asparagus
For the gremolata:
- 1 orange
- 2 red chillies (or to taste)
- 150g whole almonds or walnuts
- Small handful of parsley leaves
Method
- Wash the cucumber, asparagus, orange, chillies and herbs and dry well.
- To make the salad, finely slice the asparagus and cucumber with either a sharp knife, a vegetable peeler, a mandolin or julienne peeler (depending on the type of cut you want to achieve), and place in a bowl.
- To make the gremolata, deseed the chillies and roughly chop, then add the parsley leaves and almonds or walnuts to your chopping board, grating them over the orange zest.
- Chop the whole lot together (or alternatively do this in a food processor) until you have a fine-ish chunky texture.
- Sprinkle over the gremolata and mix into the cucumber and asparagus.
- Add a drizzle of olive oil, a little seasoning and a squeeze of orange juice if required.
