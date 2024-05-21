It's Strawberries and cream day upon us and here's the perfect recipe to help us celebrate.

Strawberry And Cream Overnight Oats

This is a briliantly simple strawberry and cream inspired breakfast. The dish takes just 5 minutes to prepare. Leave in the fridge overnight to enjoy a quick and delicious start to the day.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

•½ cup old fashioned oats

•1/2 tbsp white chia seeds

•&12; cup milk, plant based or dairy

•¼ tsp vanilla essence

•½ cup sliced strawberries

•2 tsp maple syrup

•1 tbsp plain yogurt (either plant or dairy will work)

Method:

- In a medium bowl add all ingredients and stir until combined. Transfer to glass jar.

- Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours. - When ready to eat, stir and top with sliced strawberries. Enjoy!