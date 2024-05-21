Strawberry And Cream Overnight Oats

It's Strawberries and cream day upon us and here's the perfect recipe to help us celebrate.
This is a briliantly simple strawberry and cream inspired breakfast. The dish takes just 5 minutes to prepare. Leave in the fridge overnight to enjoy a quick and delicious start to the day.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
•½ cup old fashioned oats
•1/2 tbsp white chia seeds
•&12; cup milk, plant based or dairy
•¼ tsp vanilla essence
•½ cup sliced strawberries
•2 tsp maple syrup
•1 tbsp plain yogurt (either plant or dairy will work)
Method:
- In a medium bowl add all ingredients and stir until combined. Transfer to glass jar.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.
- When ready to eat, stir and top with sliced strawberries. Enjoy!