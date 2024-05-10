There's one word on any music loving person’s lips this weekend – Eurovision! As we ramp up for the final on Saturday night, we don’t only want to celebrate the musical talent that Europe has to offer, but also the food and cuisine.

Whether you’re getting together around the big screen to watch the UK belt it out for the winning spot or are expecting another Måneskin type entry from Italy to steal the show, you’re going to need some snacks on hand to get you in the mood. We’ve got the perfect recipes for showstopping party food from our friends at Del Monte that are super quick, easy, affordable AND tasty to make and will be sure to get all your guests in the Eurovision spirit.

With entries from the UK, Sweden and Italy, none of these recipes will receive “nil points”!

These golden and crispy sausage rolls are one of the tastiest treats for gathering. The perfect finger food made even more delicious with the addition of Del Monte Pear Halves.

Representing the UK: Mini Pork & Pear Sausage rolls

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

● 3 Del Monte Pear Halves (140 g)

● 300 g pork mince

● 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

● 1 tsp fennel seeds

● ½ tsp ground nutmeg

● Salt & pepper

● 1 ready-rolled puff pastry

● 1 egg, beaten

● 1 tsp poppy seeds

● 1 tsp sesame seeds

Method:

Finely chop the Del Monte Pear Halves and place in a bowl with the pork mince, and mustard, and season with the nutmeg, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Stir well to combine evenly.

Roll out the puff pastry and cut in half lengthwise. Spoon the sausage meat down the centre of each sheet.

Brush the egg wash down one side of the pastry sheets, then wrap the pastry tightly around the sausage meat and seal, leaving you with two long sausage rolls. Use a fork to crimp the sealed edges, then trim with a knife to get a neat straight edge.

Eggwash the two long rolls and sprinkle with the sesame and poppy seeds.

Place the rolls on a tray in the fridge for 20 minutes to firm up a little, so that they are easier to cut into party-sized rolls.

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4. Use a sharp knife to slice the rolls into 3 cm pieces and place on a lined baking tray. You can freeze the sausage rolls at this point and cook from frozen if you wish.

Bake for about 30-35 minutes, until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Representing Sweden: Mandarin, Cucumber & Smoked Salmon Party Sandwiches

Little stuffed rye bread party sandwiches with smoked salmon, fresh cucumber, and a citrusy Del Monte Mandarin Segments sour cream spread.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

● ½ can Del Monte Mandarin Segments (85 g drained)

● 1 medium potato

● 2 tbsp sour cream

● ¼ cucumber

● 70 g smoked salmon

● 2 sprigs dill

● 6 slices of rye bread

● Salt & pepper

Method:

Peel and chop the potato. Place in a small saucepan with ½ tsp salt and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain.

Add the potato into a bowl with the mandarin segments and sour cream. Use a fork to mash all the ingredients together into a thick spread. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spread the mandarin sour cream on three of the rye bread slices. Top with smoked salmon, finely sliced cucumber and fresh dill.

Top each one with the other slice of bread, cut in six and serve.

Representing Italy: Peach & Whipped Ricotta Bruschetta

Juicy Del Monte Peach Slices chopped and combined with basil, then spooned over garlicky crostini and whipped ricotta. Finished with a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze for the perfect pairing.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

● 1 small can Del Monte Peach Slices (140g drained)

● 2 garlic cloves

● 3 tbsp olive oil

● Salt & pepper

● ½ loaf ciabatta bread

● 1 tbsp basil leaves, finely chopped

● 1 tbsp balsamic glaze (optional)

For the whipped ricotta:

● 150 g ricotta

● 1 tbsp honey

● Zest of ½ lemon

● A pinch of sea salt

● 1 tbsp basil leaves, finely chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180c/160c fan/4 gas mark. Cut the ciabatta bread into thin slices and finely chopped the garlic.

In a large mixing bowl, add the chopped garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of both salt and pepper. Add the bread slices and toss until well coated.

Place the bread sliced on a baking tray and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until golden.

Roughly chop the peach slices and place in a bowl with 1 tablespoon olive oil and freshly chopped basil. Toss and set aside.

In a small food processor, add the ricotta, honey, lemon zest and salt. Blend until smooth then mix in the chopped basil leaves.

Spread the whipped ricotta on bread and top with the peach salad. Drizzle with balsamic glaze if you like.