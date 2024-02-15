Credit cowomen unsplash

Female-dominated industries are becoming more powerful. They're not the industries that you'd think; women are breaking boundaries. There are still inequalities in some industries, highlighted by McKinsey & Company. There's no denying that.

The statistics speak for themselves with the 9th edition of their Women in the Workplace report. They surveyed 276 organisations - including 27,000 employees and 270 HR leaders - that concluded there are still biases and barriers faced by Asians, Black, Latina, LGBTQ+, and women with disabilities.

That information supports our belief that despite challenges, there are still some industries that are thriving.

Read on to find out more.

Gaming

Gaming is stereotypically male-dominated. However, data from the UK Quantibus survey reveals a near gender parity in gaming, with 51% of women engaging in games compared to 53% of men.

Interestingly, the landscape of female gamers is evolving rapidly, with 43% having taken up gaming in the last three years, a stark contrast to the longer gaming history of their male counterparts.

The slight decrease in gaming frequency, with 86% of both men and women playing at least once a week (down from 92%), shows the need for innovative strategies to maintain engagement.

Women are also performers in the gaming world. The appearances are varied: voice acting and motion capture are two notable ones. But roles in game development and promotion aren’t all about the performing arts. Roles in game development are being increasingly filled by women; 2021 statistics show the number of women working as game developers is growing, now at 31% Gaming is a promising career path for women. There are also an increasing number of female streamers developing sizeable fanbases online, along with women filling the role of croupier in games with a live dealer. From the backend to the front, women are reshaping the gaming industry for the better.

Human Resources

Human resources is one of the most female-dominated industries. It's close to industries that are stereotypically female-dominated, like beauty. From 72% in 2016 to 86% in 2017, women are the driving force behind HR. But there's a wage gap, like in most industries, despite the male dominance. Male HR managers earn 23% more than their female counterparts - the number is too high.

This disparity underscores the broader issue of equal pay for equal work. And it underscores the fact females are dominating the industry.

Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing

The pharmaceutical sector is one of the most revolutionary shifts in gender demographics. From less than 40% female representation two decades ago to a commanding 54.6% today, the numbers are incredible.

And it happened naturally. Some industries are focusing on equality for women because of bad press and societal pressures - that's not the case for pharmaceuticals. And the near parity in pay is commendable. Female pharmacists earn 97% of what their male counterparts make, which isn't bad compared to other industries.

It's similar in medicine - nursing is still a predominately female-dominated profession - but interestingly, most doctors are still men.

Apparently, in the NHS, there are 196,000 male and 180,000 female registered doctors. The numbers are similar in the US.

Leisure and Hospitality

Women make up 55% of the workforce, yet their presence in senior management is disproportionately low at 23%. This stark contrast highlights the "glass ceiling" still exists in many industries. Women's upward mobility is hindered despite their significant contributions at the foundational levels.

There's no denying women are making strides where they once didn't. But the journey towards true equality and representation is long, the McKinsey Women in the Workplace report proves that. And it proves it every year. But these industries are changing and evolving - and there's more focus on equality than ever.

Women in Sports

Women’s sports are finding more secure investment. 2023 was a huge year for women’s football, with a hugely successful FIFA Women’s World Cup breaking records for viewership in the UK. The WNBA’s viewership also saw a boost in the US during 2023.

Investment in these sports goes to show that the only thing that has prevented women’s sports from being successful is the investment itself: the appetite is there – always has been – and is only now being satiated.