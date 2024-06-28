'Borderlands 3' is set to be free to PlayStation Plus subscribers from July 2.

Borderlands 3 fans who have PS Plus will be pleased to hear it's available for free next week

Those with PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles will be able enjoyed the bonkers world of the horror role-playing title.

The game runs at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 in single-player mode.

'Borderlands 3' first launched in September 2019 and initial sales of the title were the highest of the 'Borderlands' franchise.

In the first five days after its launch, for instance, more than five million copies of the game were sold.

Meanwhile, the 'Borderlands' film is due for release on August 9.

Eli Roth's movie adaptation of the co-op video game series finished filming three years ago, and the game finally got a release date, as previously confirmed by Gearbox president Randy Pitchford last summer.

He wrote on Twitter: "Exciting news for you - The Borderlands movie will launch August 9th, 2024."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who stars as Dr. Patricia Tannis, teased that the picture – which also features Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart – is weird and wonderful.

The Hollywood legend told Entertainment Weekly: "That was filmed during Covid in Budapest, and I believe it is being released next year.

"It's a little over-the-top, it's pretty wacky, it's fun."

The 'Halloween' star's alter ego is an erratic researcher and she confirmed that the character maintains some key elements from the video games.

She explained: "She has autism. She's a strange woman who has objectum sexuality, where she falls in love with inanimate objects.

"(She is) the character that knew Cate Blanchett's character's mother, which is why I'm in the movie. I am the connection back to Cate's early past."

Roth previously suggested that the flick would appeal to both newcomers and "hardcore gamers".

The filmmaker told Collider: "You do not have to have played the game to enjoy the film.

"I wanted, you know, 'Fifth Element', 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', something totally fun. Like with 'Tomb Raider' if you didn't play the game you could still enjoy the movie. We've been able to craft a story with all kinds of Easter Eggs for hardcore gamers, but also a movie that's accessible for fans."